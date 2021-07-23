The ‘gorgeous’ New Look Customers ‘need’ a £33 technicolor outfit.

After seeing a “beautiful” summer garment online, New Look customers were enthralled.

New Look, a prominent high street brand that recently moved to new premises in Liverpool ONE, is known for its vast selection of on-trend apparel, shoes, accessories, and homeware.

The business uses social media to keep consumers up to date on all of the latest product and stock announcements, with 2.6 million Instagram followers.

Tesco’s message to anyone interested in purchasing F&F clothing online

New Look created a sensation on social media after posting a photo of its £32.99 QUIZ Multicolored Stripe Frill Belted Midi Dress.

The dress has a fit and flare silhouette with an allover striped pattern, a belted waist, and a frill hem.

Instagram

“Step aside Joseph and the Amazing Technicoloured Dreamcoat, there’s a new frock on the block,” New Look captioned an image of the dress hanging on a white coat hanger.

The dress was a hit with New Look’s fans, garnering over 6,800 likes in less than 24 hours.

In the comments section, customers expressed their opinions.

“It’s so beautiful,” Jen exclaimed.

“Oh, this is gorgeous,” Bev exclaimed.

“I [love emoji]this dress!” Sonia exclaimed.

“I adore this!!!,” Caitlin said.

Tink exclaimed, “Oh, I love.”

“I’m loving the summer vibes!” Mac exclaimed.

“This outfit is a MUST for ultimate summer vibes,” Beth said.

By clicking here, you can get the QUIZ Multicolored Stripe Frill Belted Midi Dress from New Look’s website.