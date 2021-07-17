The ‘gorgeous’ Home Bargains Customers ‘adore’ the £15 bedding

Customers of Home Bargains are enthralled after seeing one of the retailer’s newest offerings online.

The Merseyside-famous bargain retailer frequently uses social media to keep customers up to know on all of its latest food, apparel, and homeware items.

This week, Home Bargains published a photo of Jeff Banks’ Ports of Call: Premium Mishka Leaf Bed Shoppers can’t get enough of its Instagram feed.

“The duvet set inspired by the jungle, but made for your bedroom,” Home Bargains stated with the photo, which was initially shared by Shannon (@timetomakeahouseahome).

“Available in Double, King, and Super-King sizes at select larger retailers and online.”

Instagram

The post rapidly garnered up over 2,600 likes from consumers, who left comments with their ideas.

One customer wrote beneath the viral shot, “Gorgeous!”

“Got that one – love it!!,” wrote another. “I love this,” commented a third.

“This duvet is pretty great quality, I also have the mostly green one,” a fourth consumer commented.

“Oh I love that,” wrote a fifth.

The Ports of Call by Jeff Banks: Mishka Leaf Premium Bed Set is constructed of a polyester and cotton blend and is “crafted with style and comfort in mind.”

The set “is sure to give a comfortable night’s sleep,” according to the product description.

The bedding, which is available in double, king, and super king sizes, can be purchased online here.

Here’s where you can find a Home Bargains near you.