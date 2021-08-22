The gooiest cookies we’ve ever cooked with this Russell Hobbs kitchen item are these.

For me, the six-week vacation might be overwhelming, especially when you have to keep your children occupied at all times.

While I work full-time as a single parent, I need small victories with my eight-year-old that will keep him entertained but not eat into his Xbox time (if you know, you know).

So when Russell Hobbs offered to send us their gorgeous Emma Bridgewater 3 in 1 hand mixer, we jumped at the chance.

And, what a delightful surprise that the excellent House Of Bakes was included in the press box we received- it was simple for me to persuade Tyler to cook with me if the end result was delectable, gooey cookies.

Here’s how it went.

So, the mixer is a three-in-one polka dot design, and it looks great in my kitchen (it’s not hidden in a cabinet!)

And, in terms of assembly, it’s a breeze!

Tyler is a natural in the kitchen and immediately got to work with the mixer, but I had to get my hands dirty preparing the dough balls.

Again, the whisk attachment is simple to operate and is a fantastic pace for kids to get involved with.

It took two minutes to make the wet mixture, and then it was relatively self-explanatory to add the House Of Bakes jar.

The dough balls were then rolled and frozen before being cooked for only 8 minutes. I’ve now used my mixer for a variety of other cooking tasks and have had no issues with it—it was excellent for making my morning smoothie and I’ve even used it to make a creamy garlic sauce for supper one night!

Again, the Russell Hobbs hand mixer’s key selling point for me is that it is a simple to set up and use gadget that can be used in any kitchen. It also looks fantastic on your desk.

The pleasure of cooking with your children is what I look forward to most during the summer vacation.

If “Summary comes to an end.”