The gooiest cookies we’ve ever cooked with this Russell Hobbs kitchen item are these.
For me, the six-week vacation might be overwhelming, especially when you have to keep your children occupied at all times.
While I work full-time as a single parent, I need small victories with my eight-year-old that will keep him entertained but not eat into his Xbox time (if you know, you know).
So when Russell Hobbs offered to send us their gorgeous Emma Bridgewater 3 in 1 hand mixer, we jumped at the chance.
And, what a delightful surprise that the excellent House Of Bakes was included in the press box we received- it was simple for me to persuade Tyler to cook with me if the end result was delectable, gooey cookies.
Here’s how it went.
So, the mixer is a three-in-one polka dot design, and it looks great in my kitchen (it’s not hidden in a cabinet!)
And, in terms of assembly, it’s a breeze!
Tyler is a natural in the kitchen and immediately got to work with the mixer, but I had to get my hands dirty preparing the dough balls.
Again, the whisk attachment is simple to operate and is a fantastic pace for kids to get involved with.
It took two minutes to make the wet mixture, and then it was relatively self-explanatory to add the House Of Bakes jar.
The dough balls were then rolled and frozen before being cooked for only 8 minutes. I’ve now used my mixer for a variety of other cooking tasks and have had no issues with it—it was excellent for making my morning smoothie and I’ve even used it to make a creamy garlic sauce for supper one night!
Again, the Russell Hobbs hand mixer’s key selling point for me is that it is a simple to set up and use gadget that can be used in any kitchen. It also looks fantastic on your desk.
The pleasure of cooking with your children is what I look forward to most during the summer vacation.
