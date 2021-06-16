The GOOD Market is coming to Penny Lane with stalls, DJs, food, and drink.

This weekend, a new market will open in Liverpool’s iconic Penny Lane, where you can shop and support local independent traders. The GOOD Market will be held on the second floor of The Dovedale Towers pub, with DJs spinning records while you shop. The market is only being held for the second time, with the first taking place in May at city venue Chapters of Us.

The market is now en route to South Liverpool Street, which was made famous by the Beatles.

Robyn Woodgate of Jostle Bakers said of the first market, “It was the best first market experience we could have hoped for!” ”

The GOOD Market brings together the best and brightest independents in the city under one roof to celebrate what it means to support local business. It will occupy the second floor of The Dovedale Towers, with 16 independent businesses, food and drink provided by the pub, and music provided by DJs Coffee & Turntables.

The pub will have a marquee outside showing the Euros, and the bar will be open during regular business hours for those who want to stay after the market. The GOOD Market will take place on Sunday, June 20 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., in collaboration with Explore Liverpool. 30 a.m. and 4 p.m. The market is open to the public and is free to enter.

Event Stalls

Fermentation Station

Jostle

Sunrise Patisserie

Pentone Family

Reins Clothing

Shadow & Line

Mion Clothing

Knotty Potty

Betty & Mojo

Knots &