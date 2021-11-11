The Good Food Awards 2022 have selected two Liverpool takeaways among the finest in the country.

The awards, which began in 2002, honor restaurants that maintain excellent standards by judging items served, customer comments, and food hygiene scores.

The awards are separated into categories, with separate honours for gastropubs, fish and chip shops, and takeaways, as well as the Good Food Awards for restaurants, cafés, and bars.

The following two Merseyside takeaways have been recognized by The Good Food Awards this year:

Good Food Award 2022 – Blue RibbonWon: 53 Booker Avenue, L18 4QZ

41 Allerton Road, Liverpool, L25 7REWon – Blue Ribbon Good Food Award 2022

The awards “recognize the hard-working teams who strive for excellence within their profession,” according to the Good Food Award website.

“Our renowned Blue Ribbon is conferred upon those with high customer ratings/votes and is recognized as – the Blue Ribbon for Delicious Dishes,” it continues.

In the restaurant category, four more Merseyside establishments were recognized. The Good Food Award 2022 Gold Seal went to Thai Cuisine Express Liverpool, while the Good Food Award 2022 Blue Ribbon went to Silk Road Liverpool, Antonios Bar and Grill Knowsley Village, and Silk Road Heswall.