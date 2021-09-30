The Golden Gate Bridge is closed due to an immigration protest.

Protesters blocking traffic on the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday morning demanded immigration safeguards and citizenship for undocumented immigrants.

According to the SF Gate, protesters on foot and in 25 automobiles blocked down traffic on the bridge’s northbound lane, while California officials also shut down traffic on the bridge’s southbound lanes, though traffic was moving by 7:45 a.m.

The demonstrators urged senators to overturn the Senate parliamentarian’s rejection of a second attempt by Democrats to include immigration reform in the budget reconciliation package they expect to enact soon.

“Immigrant communities cannot afford to wait another 20 years for promises that have been broken. The Bay Area Coalition for Economic Justice and Citizenship for All, which organized the rally, claimed in a statement received by TV station KRON that an open pathway to citizenship would strengthen the US economy.

According to an analysis by the Center for American Progress, providing a path to citizenship for all undocumented immigrants in the United States would increase the country’s GDP by up to $1.7 trillion.

The statement stated, “The time to deliver economic justice, climate justice, and citizenship for all is now.”

“For these reasons, we demand that Vice President [Kamala] Harris and key Democratic lawmakers in Congress overturn the unelected Senate parliamentarian’s decision to exclude undocumented immigrants from the budget reconciliation process.”