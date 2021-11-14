The Glasgow Pact outlines the key points of the Cop26 accord.

To the uninitiated, the wording of the new Glasgow Pact may not appear controversial, but it has been the focus of months — and in some cases years – of legal fighting.

The following are some of the agreement’s most important features:

– Expresses “alarm and uttermost concern” over human-caused global warming of roughly 1.1 degrees Celsius, and that the Earth’s remaining “carbon budget” commensurate with 1.5 degrees Celsius is “rapidly depleted.”

– Emphasizes the “urgency of increasing ambition and action” in the 2020s if the Paris Agreement’s goals are to be met.

– Urges all parties to “phase down” coal power’s unabated use and inefficient fossil fuel subsidies.