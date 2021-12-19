The Girl Before (BBC): plot, number of episodes, full cast list, premiere date, and hour.

The Girl Before is the most recent BBC drama that is expected to captivate millions of viewers.

The series is based on the bestselling novel, which has sold over one million copies since its release in 2016, and was first revealed in March of this year.

Jane (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is given the opportunity to live in a lovely, ultra-minimalist mansion constructed by an enigmatic architect (David Oyelowo).

Everything you need to know about the psychological thriller is right here.

The storyline

“There’s just one catch,” according to the BBC website’s synopsis of the show, “the tenants must adhere to his list of stringent rules.” Jane begins to see how the house affects her in unexpected ways, but when she discovers the shocking truth about her predecessor Emma (Jessica Plummer), she is forced to confront unsettling parallels. Jane begins to wonder if her fate will be the same as the one before her when the two women’s timelines intertwine…” How many episodes are there and when does it premiere?The Girl Before premieres on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday, December 19 at 9pm.

There are four episodes in total, and if you don’t want to wait for each one to air, you can binge-watch them all at once because the gripping drama will be available as a box set on BBC iPlayer after the first one.

Aside from that, each episode will air on successive evenings, with the series ending on December 22.

The ensemble cast

Jane moved into Edward’s house as his first tenant in three years after experiencing a personal tragedy that inspires her to seek change in her life.

But, as she begins to figure out why the house has been vacant for so long, she is engulfed by owner Edward, who grows increasingly infatuated with her.

“I’d never done a psychological thriller before,” Gugu said to the BBC, “and I enjoyed the idea that it was a twisting, interesting story with an original point of view.” There’s also Jane and Emma—often there’s only one outstanding female lead, but there were two in this case. “The summary comes to an end.”