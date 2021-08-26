The gin location in Liverpool’s city center has been named one of the top attractions in the world.

The Liverpool Gin Distillery has been awarded one of the world’s top attractions.

The renowned city center attraction received a coveted Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, putting it in the top 10% of attractions worldwide.

The award honors companies who continuously provide outstanding travel experiences to customers all across the world.

The Castle Street venue said it was “honored” to be in the top 10% of attractions on the review site and that it will “continue to work hard to create a world-class experience.”

The Liverpool Gin Distillery is a distillery, bar and restaurant, gin lab, and bartender school all rolled into one. It allows visitors to observe the distillers in action.

Visitors can rest in a pew at the bar as the company manufactures its own Liverpool Gin on-site in a custom-built 600ltr copper still.

The venue has four levels, each with its own set of drinks and events.

Liverpool Gin Distillery announced the news on Instagram, writing, “WE’RE DELIGHTED TO ANNOUNCE – WE’RE TOP 10!”

“It’s an enormous honor to be in the top 10% of attractions on Tripadvisor WORLDWIDE!

“We appreciate all of the positive feedback and will continue to strive to provide a world-class experience.

“Visit www.liverpoolgindistillery.com to book a tasting or gin lab.”

The Magical Mystery Tour, which also won a Travellers’ Choice Award, isn’t the only Liverpool attraction getting wonderful reviews.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Tripadvisor’s chief commercial officer.

“I understand that the tourism industry has had a difficult year. What has impressed me is how businesses have responded to these difficulties by introducing new sanitation methods, implementing social distancing norms, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards honor destinations that continually succeed, offering exceptional experiences time and time again despite shifting customer expectations and new methods of doing business. This award recognizes the excellent service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic, as determined by customer reviews over the course of a year.”