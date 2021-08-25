The ‘giant’ new Ferris wheel at Llandudno Pier could open in time for the bank holiday.

A ‘huge’ Ferris wheel is being built in one of North Wales’ most popular tourist destinations.

According to NorthWalesLive, the custom-built 69ft structure, designed by luxury sports car maker Lamborghini, has arrived at Llandudno Pier.

It’s possible that it’ll open on Friday, just in time for the bank holiday.

A flirtatious message left through the window of a shared house stuns a student.

There will be 18 Gondolas with a total capacity of 108 persons.

The attraction, which will provide users panoramic views across Llandudno, was delivered by lorry from Italy and is currently being erected, according to Adam Williams, who owns the historic pier.

“It’s a tremendously exciting time for the pier – possibly the largest single investment the pier has seen since it was built,” Mr Williams added.

“We are hopeful that the investment will enable the pier to continue operating for many years to come.

“This is just what the town needs: something fun, pleasant, and nostalgic that transports you back to your childhood.

“The Ferris wheel fits precisely into the location where it will be located because we had to have it designed for that specific sizing by the team at Lamborghini Ferris Wheels, and it should be visible all the way across town,” says the company.

“We want to offer folks that ‘wow’ moment to show them that we are and will continue to reinvest in the pier.”

After a “soft launch” tomorrow night, the wheel will open to the public on Friday, August 27.

Adam Williams will bring his second permanent Ferris wheel to North Wales, with the first being installed at his fun fair in Towyn earlier in 2020.

“We’re not 100 percent sure on price just yet,” Mr Williams added, “but we will attempt to keep it in line with the rest of the carnival within the structure of our wristband system to keep it in line with the rest of the fairground.”

“Value for money is a top priority in the beach town because the attraction caters to both locals and visitors.

“It’d be interesting to see how far the wheel can be seen from.”