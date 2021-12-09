The Ghislaine Maxwell trial has been paused, and it is expected to resume on Friday after the attorney becomes ill.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was called to a halt on Thursday when the judge stated that one of the attorneys had been ill and ordered the jurors to return home until Friday.

The jury was told by U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan that one of the attorneys was “sick and needs to get care,” but she did not say which one. She said there was no reason to believe the sickness was linked to COVID-19 and that the jury would return to court on Friday to begin the trial.

The British socialite’s sex-abuse trial is now in its second week. The prosecution called nine witnesses in the first week, including four alleged victims who testified against Maxwell’s role in the abuse.

Prosecutors presented jurors with evidence on Friday at the end of the first week, including a police videotape of the inside of Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, which revealed decorations of nude images on the wall, which the prosecution said created a sexual atmosphere.

On Friday, the prosecution unveiled a green massage table that was used as evidence to back up the witness’s claim that he saw the table in a “treatment room” at the Florida home. A separate witness, who spoke under the nickname “Kate” to conceal her identity, stated that sexual massages were used as a form of abuse. Maxwell informed her Epstein was “demanding,” and she said it was “extremely difficult to keep up with his requirements.”

Kate testified that the first time she saw Epstein naked, Maxwell was present. “I recall it so vividly because I was afraid and paralyzed,” she explained. Maxwell’s defense attorneys claim that she has been used as a scapegoat for Epstein’s alleged misdeeds since he committed suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting prosecution. On Friday, the trial is slated to resume.

Maxwell, 59, has disputed allegations that she recruited teenagers to send sexual texts to tycoon Jeffrey Epstein at his homes in Florida, New York, New Mexico, and abroad.

The government was scheduled to finish presenting its case by the end of the week, and the judge suggested that closing arguments could be held on December 20 if the defense presentation next week is only a day or two long.

It was before the trial. This is a condensed version of the information.