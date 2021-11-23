The Georgia Regents cite historical precedents in their decision not to rename any buildings.

The state of Georgia’s public university systems declared on Monday that they will not rename any buildings or colleges that were recommended for renaming owing to associations with slavery, segregation, or other social issues.

The university system should rename 75 buildings and colleges, according to an internal committee formed more than a year ago to explore the nomenclature concerns. The system’s regents, on the other hand, voted against any name changes.

“History may teach us significant lessons,” the regents stated in a statement unanimously approved by the board during a meeting.

“Going forward, the board is committed to identifying initiatives that reflect Georgia’s diversity’s power and enthusiasm,” according to the statement.

The regents went on to say that while the board will not pursue any name changes based on the advisory committee’s 75 recommendations, it understood that there were various points of view on the subject.

The final decision is made Many people chastised Monday, claiming that the system’s decision to maintain the names imprinted their support on social injustices and the perpetrators.

“It’s hardly unexpected that the Georgia Board of Regents decided to maintain the names of notorious racists, segregationists, and white supremacists on the state’s public colleges and institutions. It proves the board’s support for racism and the perpetuation of white supremacy to us “Rename Grady, a group, said in a statement.

Georgia approved a law in 2019 barring state and local governments from renaming buildings or deleting historical monuments that are named after “historical entities.”

Local governments in Georgia have gone against this, removing monuments and renaming buildings affiliated with Confederate, slaveholder, or white supremacist names.

After the vote, several regents issued statements, but none of them clearly explained why they voted to keep the status quo. Many of the regents were chosen by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who voted in favor of the 2019 legislation.

The committee had specifically suggested that the system rename Gordon State College in Barnesville after John Brown Gordon.

Gordon was a Confederate officer during the Civil War and later became Georgia's governor and senator after the state re-joined the Union, making him one of the state's most influential officials.