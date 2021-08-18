The Georgia Elections Board unanimously approves a panel to investigate the processes in Fulton County.

According to the Associated Press, Georgia’s State Election Board unanimously established a nonpartisan review panel on Wednesday to look into the election management operations in Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta.

Fulton County is predominantly Democratic, and GOP lawmakers asked the state board last month to investigate how the county handled elections, stating that they want to ensure that county election officials followed state voting laws.

Stephen Day, a Democrat on the Gwinnett County election board, Ricky Kittle, a Republican on the Catoosa County election board, and Ryan Germany, the secretary of state’s general counsel, make up the three-person review panel established by the state board.

After the inquiry, a preliminary hearing will be held within 90 days after the original request to investigate Fulton County. If any malfeasance is discovered, the State Election Board will appoint a temporary administrator to oversee the county’s elections.

Under a process detailed in the state’s sweeping new voting law, the State Election Board took a step toward a possible ultimate takeover of elections in the state’s most populous county, which critics say may open elections up to political intervention.

Fulton County has long been a thorn in the side of Republican legislators. Their attacks intensified after former President Donald Trump and his supporters made false accusations that county fraud played a role in his narrow loss in the state. There was no indication of fraud or misconduct, according to an impartial monitor.

When Republican lawmakers urged the state board to appoint the performance review panel to investigate Fulton, they kicked off a process that might empower the Republican-controlled state board to replace the county’s board of registration and elections with a new administration.

Approximately 11% of the state’s electorate resides in the county. The new takeover mechanism, according to Democrats and voting rights groups, could allow political involvement in municipal elections.

According to the new law, parliamentarians representing a particular county can request an investigation of local election authorities. The county board of registration and elections in Fulton County is responsible for this. The review board will be made up of "three qualified persons," one of whom will be a member of the company.