The Georgia abortion law case is likely to be put on hold by the court until the Supreme Court of the United States issues its decision on the Mississippi case.

A federal appeals court indicated on Friday that it will postpone a decision on an appeal of a lower court’s finding barring Georgia’s draconian abortion law until the Supreme Court decides on a case challenging the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Mississippi’s efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade, which guarantees a woman’s right to abortion, will be heard by the nation’s top court in December. The law would prohibit abortions beyond 15 weeks of pregnancy.

A circuit chief judge asked lawyers on both sides of the issue if the case should be postponed until the Mississippi case was decided by the Supreme Court. The proposition was authorized by the attorneys.

Judge William Pryor stated, “I believe that is the prudent course of action.” “You’re both claiming you have no objections to that. But don’t you think that that’s exactly what we should do? It’s not every day that…we can delegate some work to the Supreme Court.”

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Friday on whether it should overturn a lower court finding that permanently halted a 2019 Georgia law that would have prohibited most abortions after a “detectable human heartbeat” is detected. Cardiovascular activity in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart can be identified by ultrasound as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re expecting. In Georgia, abortion is now allowed up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.

Mississippi’s 15-week prohibition would outlaw much fewer abortions than Georgia’s more draconian law, according to Elizabeth Watson of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Reproductive Freedom Project.

The ACLU, Planned Parenthood, and the Center for Reproductive Rights filed on behalf of Georgia abortion providers and an advocacy group just over a month after Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed the law in May 2019.

In July 2020, U.S. District Judge Steve Jones declared that the law was unconstitutional. The state took its case to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Jones observed, "The court rejects the state defendants' contention that the statute's only objective is to promote fetal well-being." He, on the other hand,