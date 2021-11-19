The ‘genius’ pick of a Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant for his phone a pal.

On Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, a candidate disclosed that his friend’s phone was a Chaser.

More prominent personalities were greeted by host Jeremy Clarkson, all hoping to win large money for their favorite organizations.

Harry Redknapp, Craig Charles, and Sam Quek were the three prominent names on the hot seat tonight.

Craig, a former Corrie star, knew precisely who to call when he was stumped on a subject.

“Who is credited with originating the character Batman, which first appeared in print in 1939?” Jeremy had asked Craig.

A) Bob Kane, B) Jerry Siegel, C) Stan Lee, or D) Steve Ditko were the choices.

Craig didn’t know the answer, so he used his phone as a friend lifeline and dialed Shaun Wallace of The Chase.

The Dark Destroyer, of course, knew Bob Kane’s right answer, assisting Craig in obtaining thousands of pounds.

Fans, on the other hand, thought it was hilarious that Craig had one of Britain’s smartest people on rapid dial.

Ebony wrote on Twitter: “As a phone buddy, a Chaser! @TheShaunWallace is incredible. Craig didn’t ask whether he was sure, which I admire.” “When your phone friend is a Chaser, amazing,” Jacky added. “Imagine having a Chaser as a phone pal,” Gwyn wrote. “@CCfunkandsoul has a Chaser as a phone pal, that’s not too shabby,” Keven added. And David had this to say: “Using a Chaser to communicate with a friend. Genius.”