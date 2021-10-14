The ‘Generosity Commission’ wants the middle class to give more to charity.

According to the Associated Press, a group of philanthropic executives announced the Generosity Commission on Tuesday, which aims to persuade middle-class people to donate more to charitable causes.

The campaign aims to “reignite generosity” at a time when financial donations are at an all-time low, with only 50% of people donating to causes, while resentment over wealth disparity is at an all-time high.

Support for nonprofit activities may face a “uncertain” future, according to the commission’s founders, which might have a negative impact on the connectivity required for a functioning democracy. According to the Associated Press, members of the Generosity Commission have promised to look at how giving may both support and damage democracy.

Jane Wales, chair of the Generosity Commission and vice president for philanthropy and society at the Aspen Institute, remarked, “Middle-class households are dropping out of giving.” “That is extremely concerning for democracy’s health.” The group, which includes officials from the Salvation Army and Points of Light, as well as grantmakers like the Gates and MacArthur foundations, is funded by more than $2 million in grants from major foundations.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Members were picked to represent a variety of charitable groups at various phases of growth, across the political spectrum, and in different sections of the country, according to Wales.

The Generosity Commission has set aside $3.8 million for its work and is now gathering funds. Some of the organizations that employ commission members have given it money. Grants were received from the Gates, Kaufman, Mott, Sage, and Templeton foundations, as well as the Lilly Endowment, Fidelity Charitable, and Blackbaud, a fundraising software business.

“Build broad national momentum and bipartisan legislative support for constructive change to rethink giving across America,” the commission said.

Many philanthropy experts, including Aisha Alexander-Young, president of Give Blck, a charity that strives to increase contributions to Black-founded organizations, applauded the commission’s efforts.

According to Alexander-Young, who formerly served as vice president for strategy and equity at the Meyer Foundation, philanthropy has a reputation problem because it has been “abused” as a tax shelter by too many affluent donors.

“There’s a mismatch between major donations and some nonprofits,” says one expert. This is a condensed version of the information.