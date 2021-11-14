The generation that is spearheading the revival of jazz in Liverpool.

Most people don’t think of Liverpool when they think of jazz.

But, from the arrival of the first American jazz band at Liverpool’s docks in 1919 to the inauguration of the Cavern Club as a jazz club in 1957, the genre has played a significant role in the city’s musical history.

There appears to be renewed enthusiasm among a younger generation in the city who want to witness more jazz.

We asked several of Liverpool’s event organisers, bars, and musicians what they thought of the city’s recent comeback of jazz evenings.

Genevieve Lamb, the artistic director of Parrjazz, shared her thoughts on the genre.