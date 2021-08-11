The general public was advised not to approach this 26-year-old male.

Ben Devlin, 26, is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred in Wigan on July 14.

Devlin caused serious injuries on two victims during the assault, according to Greater Manchester Police, who have issued an appeal for his whereabouts.

The agency issued a statement urging the public not to approach the 26-year-old and to phone police right away if they have any information that could help them locate him.

Devlin is also linked to the Merseyside towns of St Helens, Billinge, and Haydock.

Anyone with information about Ben Devlin’s whereabouts is requested to call police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers, an independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.