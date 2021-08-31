The General Commanding the 82nd Airborne is the last soldier to leave Afghanistan.

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan was the commander of the United States Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps.

The last US army member to leave Afghanistan, Major General Chris Donahue, was photographed. Maj. Gen. Donahue can be seen boarding a C-17 cargo plane at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in a handout released by the US Central Command, signaling the conclusion of the US’s longest war, which lasted 20 years.

U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson was also aboard the jet that transported Donahue and the final US troops out of Afghanistan. “Every single U.S. service member is out of Afghanistan, I can say that with perfect certainty,” US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said at a press conference. McKenzie noticed that the flight left the airport at 3:29 p.m. ET.

Donahue’s photo was shared on Twitter by the XVIII Airborne Corps. “Our Sky Dragon Soldiers have me in awe. This was an extremely difficult, high-pressure assignment with several complexity and constant threats. “Our warriors demonstrated grit, discipline, and empathy,” according to the post.

According to CBS, President Joe Biden said in a statement released Monday afternoon that ending the military mission in Afghanistan before the expected deadline of Aug. 31 was the “best way to protect the lives of our troops” and ensure the “prospects” of civilians who will flee the troubled country in the coming weeks and months.

Concerns about Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan have grown in recent weeks. According to Forces Daily news, McKenzie said diplomatic efforts to help remove the remaining Americans and eligible Afghans who assisted the US military over the years will continue. The military had previously estimated that only a few hundred American civilians remained in the nation.

According to CNN, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the government is in contact with friends, noting Qatar and Turkey in particular, about how the Kabul airport will be reopened as soon as possible to enable the safe departure of individuals still wishing to leave Afghanistan. “A new diplomatic mission has begun,” Blinken added, referring to the full withdrawal of US forces from the country. Since July, more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from the Kabul airport, according to Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

The United States spent an estimated $2 trillion to build up Afghanistan's military and tens of thousands of troops.