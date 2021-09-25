The gap between Rafa Benitez and Carlo Ancelotti can be seen in Everton’s ‘easy’ win.

Everton knew they could use a simple victory over the Premier League’s bottom club, Norwich City, after a week that saw them lose their previously unbeaten record in a 3-0 thrashing at Aston Villa and a Carabao Cup humiliation at Queens Park Rangers.

After making an immediate return from the Championship, the Canaries arrived at Goodison Park having lost their previous five top-flight encounters.

However, rather than instilling confidence in Blues, the defeats in the West Midlands and west London have left them on a knife’s edge in a game that was always a “must-win” in the first place.

Given that a win here would put Everton joint top of the table, it might seem theatrical to say that new manager Rafa Benitez was under some early pressure so soon into his Everton reign.

However, after coming from behind to win both of his last home games, overcoming Southampton and then Burnley 3-1, supporters’ nerves could do without another roller-coaster ride.

The Spaniard had already spoken of the need to turn Goodison Park into a fortress, and given their lack of home comforts last season, this was the first time Everton had led at halftime since their 1-0 victory over Southampton on March 1, when Richarlison had set them on their way just nine minutes into the game.

That night was typical of the Carlo ‘Catenaccio’ that made for terrible viewing last season, with the Blues sitting deeper and deeper until they appeared to be in Stanley Park.

There was none of that today, with Everton deserving of their lead, but the longer the game went on at 1-0, jitters were bound to seep in.

Benitez’s side dealt the deadly blow just as Norwich City seemed like they could threaten an equaliser – and the greatest player on the pitch, Andros Townsend – scorer of their first from the penalty – had been forced to depart.

Following the comeback victories over the Saints and Clarets, a 'routine' victory like this, after a wait of.