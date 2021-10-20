The gangster ‘Jay Jay’ boasted that his crack and heroin were the ‘best in town.’

As he sent texts to consumers advertising “deals, deals, deals,” a dealer boasted that his crack cocaine and heroin were the “best in town.”

After being caught in a Seat Altea in Cumbria last November, Jack Murphy assured police he had nothing to do with the narcotics trade.

However, the 26-year-old from Liverpool was apprehended after investigators discovered his burner phone in the vehicle glove compartment.

On the front lines of the Liverpool heroin trade, death, addiction, and hope

Murphy was apprehended on the outskirts of Barrow, one of several locations in Cumbria where Merseyside gangs dominate the drug trade.

His arrest happened at the end of Operation Funicular, a five-month investigation.

Murphy was recognized as the controller of the “Jay Jay” line of the County Lines network.

He managed a phone line that took orders for Class A narcotics and sent out flare messages, which were text messages that advertised the availability of substances and great offers to all contacts.

Murphy attempted to hide the SIM card for the Jay Jay line in the Seat while being interrogated by authorities. Cumbria Police retrieved the texts from a burner phone found in the vehicle.

Murphy fled following his original arrest, according to the police, but was apprehended in January 2021 and convicted of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

Murphy, of Norris Green’s Lower House Lane, was sentenced to seven years in prison last week.

Toni Cross, of Coleus Close in Walton, was in the Seat with Murphy when it was stopped last November.

As part of Operation Funicular, Cross was sentenced to four years in prison in January.

Cross, 41, was a courier for Murphy’s gang who made regular journeys to Barrow, and she was found in possession of a Kinder egg that had traces of heroin and cocaine after she was caught alongside Murphy. Merseyside Police had stopped her just weeks before, and police discovered 55 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £550 and 44 wraps of heroin with a street value of £410.

Cross has accepted his guilt. “The summary has come to an end.”