The gang set fire to the residence with fireworks.

A group set fire to a house in Liverpool yesterday, prompting police to issue an appeal for information.

On Thursday, November 4, a gang of teenagers allegedly hurled fireworks into an empty house on Grange Street in Tuebrook.

At around 7.30 p.m., Merseyside fire and rescue service and police arrived on the scene and discovered the property had taken fire.

Following the arson incident, detectives have issued a public call for information.

According to a police spokesperson, “Before officers arrived, the suspects bolted.

“A window and curtains at a second site were also damaged. There were no injuries, and the investigation into the CCTV and witness footage is still ongoing.” At the time of the event, one individual who lives on the street and wished to remain nameless said he heard’many booms.’

He stated, ” “I’d heard a lot of booms before, so I turned up the volume on the TV.

“I went outside after seeing the flashing lights. It comes as no surprise to me that this has occurred.

“For a brief while, I was concerned that the fire would spread to my home and do damage.

“I’m just relieved to learn that no one was wounded.”

Merseyside police are asking anyone with knowledge about the incident to contact them.

Ben Dyer, a detective inspector, said: “Throwing fireworks towards people, property, or vehicles is extremely dangerous and could easily end in serious injury or death.

“We are aware that this time of year can see an uptick in anti-social behavior, arson, and the usage of fireworks carelessly, and we have plans in place to address this tonight and throughout the weekend.

“No one should have to deal with the stress of having their home vandalized, and I want to reassure everyone that extra high-visibility patrols will be maintained at this period, particularly in areas where we are aware of events, such as last night.

“Our officers will have a visible presence in our communities ahead of Bonfire Night later today, engaging with the public and keeping people safe.”

“This will be one of the busiest periods,” said Chief Inspector Peter Clark, who is in charge of the policing operation on Bonfire Night.

