The gang members were paid £200 every narcotics drop off by the father and his ‘kingpin’ son.

Police discovered £70,000 worth of cocaine on a courier driving from Liverpool, exposing a Merseyside group in a nationwide drugs operation.

Joanne Cooke was stopped on the A19 in Crathorne, near Yarm, North Yorkshire, in April 2016 while delivering drugs from the city.

Cooke was found with 1/2 kilogram of “high purity, import quality” cocaine and 2 kg of cannabis.

Cooke was in frequent communication with Liverpool-based Dennis Dawrant Junior during every journey she took, according to phone records presented in court, says TeesideLive.

The drugs were being shipped to Teesside and the south of England, where they were sold “on the street” by a network of suppliers.

Dawrant Junior was the gang’s organiser, according to the court, and he worked alongside his father, Dennis Dawrant Senior, couriering cocaine and cannabis after Cooke’s arrest until they found a replacement courier to take over her job.

The Merseyside-based gang, which was under police observation from 2016 to 2017, played a variety of roles in order to keep the drugs business going smoothly.

Dennis Dawrant Junior, 43, dubbed “the lynchpin at the heart of it,” orchestrated more than 70 courier trips from Liverpool to Teesside.

Dawrant Senior, 62, was the ‘warehouse man,’ and he also kept financial records.

For their involvement as couriers, Edward Metcalfe, Alan McCaig, and Stephen Folan were convicted.

According to the gang’s text exchanges, they were paid around £200 per journey.

The gang was in charge of trafficking enormous amounts of cocaine and cannabis to sellers across the UK, primarily in Teesside.

Except for Folan, who was found guilty after a trial, the entire gang pleaded guilty to the two charges of conspiring to supply class A and class B drugs. Folan’s lawyer informed the judge that he has come to terms with his role in the operation.

“Class A narcotics like cocaine are very addictive,” Judge Paul Watson told the court.

“Those who practice and sit in criminal courts are all too familiar with the anguish and devastation that addiction causes to physical and mental health.

“Addicts,” the summary concludes.”