The Galaxies’ David and Goliath Battle Could End With One Being Cannibalized.

Astronomers have used the Hubble Space Telescope to view a David and Goliath-style struggle 220 million light-years from Earth between a huge galaxy and a much smaller one.

NGC 7752 could be ripped apart and its stars spread throughout the bigger spiral galaxy as a result of this gravitational struggle, a type of cosmic cannibalism that connects these galaxies to our own.

NGC 7753, the larger spiral galaxy, and NGC 7752, its smaller partner galaxy, are both in the constellation Pegasus.

The two galaxies were given the title Arp 86 in the Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies produced by astronomer Halton Arp in 1966, due to the fact that the smaller galaxy appears to be linked to the larger galaxy.

According to NASA, the gravitational fight between the two galaxies will either cause NGC 7752 to be hurled into interstellar space or cause the smaller galaxy to be destroyed, with its stars, gas, and dust scattered throughout the larger galaxy.

This devouring of a smaller galaxy by a larger one could be analogous to an occurrence that astrophysicists believe occurred in the early history of our galaxy, which has a spiral form similar to NGC 7753 and is less than 5 billion years old.

The Milky Way’s current shape may have been influenced by a collision between Gaia-Enceladus and our own galaxy, in which the smaller galaxy was ripped and destroyed.

According to research published in the journal Nature, this violent collision occurred some 10 billion years ago, generating a burst of rapid star formation 4 billion years later that gave origin to the Milky Way’s last component.

This is most likely not the Milky Way’s first galactic collision, and it certainly won’t be the last. Our galaxy is currently colliding with Andromeda, its nearest cosmic neighbor.

According to NASA, the Milky Way will be significantly reordered as a result of this, and the area of our galaxy housing the sun and our planet could be ejected into a completely other region. If this worries you, keep in mind that the two galaxies are still 25 billion years apart, therefore the collision will only happen in 4 billion years. This is a condensed version of the information.