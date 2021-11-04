The Gabby Petito Foundation Store is now open, with proceeds benefiting ‘Domestic Abuse Victims.’

The Gabby Petito Foundation announced on Thursday that its store is now open and operational, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation’s aim of assisting domestic violence victims.

“The @gabbsfoundation store is now up for business. We now offer international shipping. Thank you all for your help. On Twitter, Joseph Petito wrote, “A lot of fantastic things are coming.”

“The mission of the foundation is to address the needs of organizations that support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations that assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies,” according to the foundation’s mission statement. We want to make a positive out of our personal tragedy. Gabby’s foundation, we hope, will bring these vital issues to the forefront of the public’s attention, to the benefit of all of our communities.” Our website now includes a store! 100% of the earnings will benefit the foundation, which will be used to help domestic violence and missing persons organizations, as well as prevention and education programs. https://t.co/Ows2rYhthg #GabbyPetito Bracelets, hoodies, t-shirts, phone covers, stickers, mugs, water bottles, notebooks, and more are among the items available at the store.

Petito’s images, the Gabby Foundation logo, and a tattoo design that Petito drew for herself are all included on things sold in the store.

The Petitos have stated unequivocally that they will not tolerate a lack of assistance for domestic violence victims.

“Together, we can fight for change; our commitment is that we will not stop!” the foundation wrote in a tweet.

We’re excited to announce that the Gabby Petito Foundation store is now up for business. The foundation’s mission is supported by all proceeds. Thank you for your continuing love and support, everyone. https://t.co/xQjVFNnCY4