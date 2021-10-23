The future of a Wirral iconic hotel is still up in the air.

Another planning proposal seeks to demolish a Wirral iconic hotel, putting the building’s existence in jeopardy.

Since its construction in 1870, the Hollins Hey in New Brighton, Wallasey, has been a part of the landscape, and many people were disappointed to learn of its eventual closure.

Ian Carruthers, the former owner, blamed the recession in 2008-11 for a “dramatic decline in turnover and profitability,” and said that while the development at Marine Point had improved footfall, the “most destructive component” had been the introduction of the budget Travelodge.

Mum of four was left unable to speak or swallow after hating Christmas.

This prompted a Wallasey-based developer to submit a planning application to Wirral Council in 2018, proposing to demolish the hotel on Victoria Road and replace it with 14 “high quality contemporary” apartments with glass and marble finishes.

The council turned down these ideas, then they were turned down again in May 2019 when the original decision was overturned.

The hotel was then placed up for sale as a three-bedroom house with sea views in October 2020.

Purplebricks listed the Victorian home, claiming that it could be converted into 12 apartments for multiple occupancy living.

They asked £695,000 for the four-story property, which comes with a vast plot of land, gardens, and parking for 20 cars.

It stayed open as a hotel until Rightmove withdrew it, and a new planning application was submitted to Wirral Council earlier this year.

The intention is to remove the current structure and replace it with 14 new units, which is a reworking of the prior application.

The plan includes a new team that is bringing the project “ahead in a fresh way,” according to the design and access statement submitted to the council.

In comparison to the previous plans, the new proposal decreases the design from five to four stories, resulting in a reduction in floor space and a more central location on the site.

“Summary ends,” it said, adding that they had been working closely with council authorities and that the applicant, Derek Bowden of Silverice Ltd, had such “reasonable confidence” in getting planning clearance that he has now “financially completed” the purchase.