The future of a ‘cultural jewel’ in Wirral is in jeopardy, despite calls to safeguard it.

At a crucial meeting last night, a call was made to extend the opening hours of a much-loved Wirral gallery in order to save its future.

A plan to close the Williamson Art Gallery in Oxton was put forward for the council’s budget less than a year ago.

This sparked outrage, with Lib Dem councillor Allan Brame declaring, “We must defend the Williamson,” and Labour’s Jerry Williams describing it as a “focal point” of the region’s tourist offering.

The proposal was scrapped as a result, and the gallery remains open, but Cllr Brame remains concerned.

“I observed yesterday on Facebook an announcement from the Williamson team indicating that ‘Our new, longer operating hours start from today,” said the Oxton councillor at Wirral Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee meeting last night.

“The crew is doing an outstanding job. I’ve gone to the gallery a few times, and it’s lovely; the parquet floors are glistening, and magnificent exhibits have been purchased for display.

“The staff is doing an excellent job, and despite the necessity for masks, they are as kind as ever.

“We want as many people as possible to enjoy the delights of the Williamson’s collection, but calling these hours ‘extended’ is putting a too optimistic spin on things.”

According to Cllr Brame, this falls short of what was promised.

“Despite the loss of £90,000 from the budget, we were promised that the gallery would be open for 34 hours a week during the budget-setting process,” he continued. The reality is that, according to the Facebook statement, it is now only open for 26 hours, a reduction of 24%.

“This concerns me much, and I believe the 13,000 people who signed the petition to save The Williamson do as well.

“The anticipated Thursday and Friday evening openings are not happening. On Saturdays, it closes half an hour earlier. You are not permitted to visit on Sundays.”

The Lib Dem member was unequivocal in his assessment of the importance of the matter.

He went on to say, “I know there are a lot of challenges to overcome, and I’m delighted to hear.”

