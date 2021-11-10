The Full Transcript of Judge Tanya Chutkan’s Decision Against Donald Trump.

After a U.S. district judge ruled against him, former President Donald Trump lost his quest to hide records from the House Select Committee examining the events of January 6th.

In order to block the committee from accessing papers in the National Archives, Trump sued Representative Bennie Thompson in his capacity as chair of the committee.

The former president claimed executive privilege shielded the documents, but U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled against him on Tuesday. Jesse Binnall, his attorney, has already filed an appeal with the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

The complete transcript of the 39-page judgement can be found here. It has been altered for readability, and some citations have been removed.

Hundreds of rioters descended on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021. In a violent attempt to grab possession of the building and prevent the certification of the 2020 presidential election results, they scaled walls, broke barricades, and smashed windows.

This unprecedented attempt to impede the constitutional transfer of power from one administration to the next resulted in property damage, injuries, and death, and the transfer of executive power was decidedly not peaceful for the first time since the election of 1860.

The court is not considering how the events of that day occurred or who was accountable for them. Instead, the current argument concerns primarily legal issues that, while complex and crucial to the running of our system, are rather limited in scope.

Former President Donald J. Trump, as plaintiff, questions the constitutionality of a U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee’s request for materials held by the National Archives and Records Administration (“NARA”) under the Presidential Records Act.

Plaintiff claims that the Committee’s demands are unconstitutional because at least some of the data sought are protected by presidential privilege, and that they go beyond Congress’ constitutional authority. He wants an injunction barring the House Select Committee, its Chairman, NARA, and the Archivist of NARA from enforcing or complying with the Committee’s requests. The court will refuse Plaintiff’s requested relief for the reasons stated below.

BACKGROUNDThe 2020 Presidential Election will be held on November 8, 2020, and the date will be January 6, 2021.

Some factual history on the events leading up to and including, while not critical to the conclusion. This is a condensed version of the information.