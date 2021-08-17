The full list of nominees for the National Television Awards in 2021 has been released, with the ceremony set to take place in September.

The National Television Awards’ official shortlist has been revealed, with Ant and Dec in the running for best TV Presenter for the 20th year in a row.

The star-studded event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 20, 2021, but was rescheduled for Thursday, September 9 owing to the Covid-19 epidemic. Joel Dommett will emcee the event for the first time.

Will Ant and Dec, the reigning champs, win the award for best TV presenters for the 20th year in a row, or will Holly Willoughby or Bradley Walsh, fellow candidates, take the prize?

This year’s list features a nomination for Kate Garraway: Finding Derek in a completely new category called Authored Documentary.

In March of this year, the GMB host aired a heartbreaking documentary about her husband Derek’s long and difficult struggle with Covid.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me, a highly intimate film about Katie and her eldest kid, Harvey, who has various challenges, in a pivotal year in his life as he turned 18 and became an adult, is also in the category.

Who Dares Wins in Celebrity SAS

Love Island is a reality show that airs on

The Great British Bake Off is a baking competition in the United Kingdom.

The Great British Sewing Bee is a competition that takes place every year in the United Kingdom

Bridgerton

Des

It Is An Offense

Ordinary People

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is a British version of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Strictly Come Dancing is a British television show that focuses on ballroom dancing.

The Masked Singer is a fictional character.

Britain’s Got Talent is a talent show that takes place in the United Kingdom

Kate Garraway: I’m looking for Derek.

Harvey and I, Katie Price

Marcus Rashford: Feeding the Children of the United Kingdom

My Year With MND, by Rob Burrow

Our Silent Emergency, by Roman Kemp

Please contact the midwife.

In the Line of Duty

The Throne

Unforgotten

Alison Hammond is a British actress.

Ant and Dec are a comedy duo.

Walsh, Bradley

Willoughby, Holly

Piers Morgan is a British journalist.

Caroline Flack: A Biography of Her Life and Death

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino, and Fred: A Road Trip Through America

For the Love of Dogs by Paul O’Grady

Dunbar, Adrian (Ted Hastings, Line of Duty)

David Tennant is a British actor who is best known for his (Dennis Nilsen, Des)

Martin Compston is a British actor (Steve Arnott, Line of Duty)

It’s A Sin’s Olly Alexander (Ritchie Tozer)

Vicky McClure is a well-known actress (Kate Fleming, Line of Duty)

Saturday Night Takeaway with Ant & Dec

I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here!

Taskmaster

Graham Norton Presents

Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Billy Price is a well-known figure in the (Sid Sumner, Hollyoaks)

Dyer, Danny (Mick Carter, EastEnders)

Mollie Gallagher is a British actress (Nina Lucas, Coronation Street)

Carman, Sally (Abi Franklin, Coronation Street)

Defeat the Pursuers

Catching a Celebrity

A Penny’s Worth

The Wheel by Michael McIntyre

John Emile (Ethan Anderson, Emmerdale)

Riordan, Jude (Sam Blakeman, Coronation Street)

Olivia D’Lima is a character in the film Olivia D’Lima (Paramedic Fenisha Khatri, Casualty)

Rhiannon Clements (Rhiannon Clements) (Summer Ranger, Hollyoaks)

Ayling-Ellis, Rose (Frankie Lewis, EastEnders)

Women with a lot of free time

The Pursuit

The Service Center

Today’s Date

After Death

Dinner on a Friday

Education on the subject of sex

The Vicar of Dibley

