The full list of exemptions as well as the mandatory covid jab for NHS personnel can be seen here.

According to new government standards, all NHS and social care employees must be double-vaccinated against coronavirus by April 1 next year.

There are an estimated 100,000 frontline workers who have not yet received two doses of the Covid vaccine and must do so before spring, or risk losing their employment.

Jabs became mandatory for individuals working in England’s care homes in June, and the deadline for personnel to receive both injections is this week, on Thursday, November 11.

All NHS employees will be required to receive the Covid vaccine.

The professions listed below will be among those who will need to be double-jabbed before April of next year:

Doctors, nurses, midwives, paramedics, pharmacists, social workers, and care workers are all examples of healthcare professionals.

There are a few exceptions to the rule, such as individuals who are medically exempt and workers who do not have direct patient contact.

While some NHS workers may leave, the health minister believes that making vaccinations necessary may encourage those who have been refusing to be vaccinated to finally do so, as has previously happened with care home workers.