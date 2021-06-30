The full list of countries EE and O2 customers will face mobile roaming charges in Europe

EE will be bringing back roaming charges for new UK customers from next year.

The mobile phone provider, which is owned by BT, will be joining the likes of O2 in reinstating roaming charges for customers using their phones in Europe.

It means new or upgrading customers will face a daily charge for using their phone in a European roaming zone, but the charges won’t come into affect until January 2022.

EE has said the roaming charges will support investment into their UK-based customer service and leading UK network.

O2 was the first network to bring back charges, with customers traveling to the EU being charged £3.50 for every GB of data they use once they go past a 25GB limit.

Now EE has followed suit, with customers having to pay £2 a day to use their existing allowances if they travel to any one of the 47 European countries.

From January 2022, EE customers can use their minutes, texts and data allowances in a European roaming zone for £2 a day.

Customers will not need to do anything to opt in: if you use your allowances you’ll pay £2 for that day, and if you don’t, you won’t be charged anything.

All your allowances work just like at home – and you can buy more data if you need to.

If your pay monthly plan and your contract started before July 7, 2021 then these changes will not affect you.

If your pay monthly handset or SIM plan plan started on or after July 7, 2021 there will be a daily charge for using your phone in EE’s European roaming zones from January 2022.

The EU roaming charges will apply to 47 countries in total, which include:

Austria Azores Belgium Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus (excludes northern Cyprus) Czech Republic Canary Islands Denmark Estonia Finland France French Guiana Germany Gibraltar Greece Guadeloupe Guernsey Hungary Iceland Isle of Man Italy Jersey Latvia Lichtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Madeira Malta Martinique Mayotte Monaco Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal Reunion Islands Romania San Marino Saint Martin (French) Saint Barthelemy Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Vatican City (Italy).

EE say calls, texts and data within the Republic of Ireland are included within your allowance. If you use up your allowance, the £2 daily charge will apply.

To find out more or to check the latest EE deals visit their website here.