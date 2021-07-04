The full list of considerations the government will consider when deciding on July 19 as “Freedom Day” is available here.

Boris Johnson is expected to declare on July 19 if coronavirus restrictions will be lifted following a four-week delay.

The government had hoped to enter the final stage of the lockdown easing roadmap on June 21, but that date was pushed back due to escalating infection rates.

On July 5, the Prime Minister will provide an update to the public in order to give businesses sufficient time to prepare for any proposed adjustments.

Sajid Javid, the government’s Health Secretary, has taken over since the last lockdown easing statement, following Matt Hancock’s departure after he was photographed kissing his staffer Gina Colangelo, in violation of social distance regulations.

Until June 14, when the government announced a four-week ‘Freedom Day’ delay, lockdown lessening in England had followed the government’s intended timetable, with indoor hospitality resuming on May 17.

Concerns over the Delta variety, which was initially detected in India, forced adjustments to the government’s plan, but the new Health Secretary has stated that coronavirus limitations will be lifted on July 19.

And it looks that Mr. Javid is eager to abolish all remaining limitations as soon as possible.

Mr Javid stated in Parliament on June 28 that his objective is to return the country to normalcy by July 19, when all social distancing laws will be lifted.

The new Health Secretary indicated that ‘Freedom Day’ will not be moved up, but stated that he is committed to lifting all restrictions on July 19.

“While we chose not to push step four forward, we see no need to continue beyond July 19,” he said.

“In reality, no date we choose comes without the risk of covid; we cannot just avoid it; we must learn to live with it.”

“We also recognize that consumers and businesses require clarity, therefore we want each step to be final.”

“All restraints on our liberty must be lifted.”

Stage 4 of lockdown relaxation, according to the government’s initial roadmap intentions, would see the elimination of social distance measures and work-from-home instructions, as well as all limits on social interaction and the reopening of all locations that were unable to reopen as part of. The summary comes to a close.