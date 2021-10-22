The FSG transaction with LeBron James could ‘open doors’ for Liverpool.

LeBron James is a cultural and sporting sensation.

Whether you follow the NBA or not, James has transcended sport into popular culture, and, like Michael Jordan, he has already carved out a career as a razor-sharp businessman with a $1 billion empire.

After Fenway Sports Group took over the reins at Anfield in 2010, James bought a 2% share in the club a year later. He spent two days in Liverpool in November 2011 and was present for the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Manchester United, where he was introduced to the crowd. He regarded the experience as “one of the single best experiences of my life.”

Since then, the relationship has expanded, with James’ sporting partner Nike, with whom he has a lifetime $1 billion deal, joining the Reds as their official kit supplier last year, a deal that FSG had hoped to complete for some time and moved James even closer to the action.

He’s been spotted wearing Liverpool gear on multiple occasions, most notably at Nike’s headquarters in Oregon for the launch of the LeBron James Innovation Centre. With such massive global popularity, even a few Instagram photos may have a significant impact on Nike’s Liverpool gear sales around the world, and with Liverpool receiving 20% of royalties from those purchases, it’s a win-win situation.

Following RedBird Capital Partners’ $750 million investment in FSG earlier this year, James became a 1% shareholder in the company. Last week, the partnership was strengthened when RedBird and FSG, as well as Nike, became investors in James’ SpringHill Entertainment Company, which is valued at roughly $725 million.

James has been linked to team ownership in the future, possibly in the United States. His strong relationships with FSG and RedBird, on the other hand, are only likely to strengthen as FSG looks to expand the firm even more so that it can continue to invest in success.

But how did James and FSG get involved in the first place? James' hometown of Akron, Ohio, is a 10-hour trip from Boston.