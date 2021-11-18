The FSG empire is likely to expand as Liverpool’s owners approach the £8 billion mark.

The Fenway Sports Group is expected to expand much further.

The last time FSG bought a team was 11 years ago, when they arrived at Anfield to put an end to Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s highly unpopular reign.

The next decade was spent building up Liverpool’s business side, from a club that brought in £183.6 million in revenue in 2010/11 to a club that brought in £533 million the year before the pandemic skewing football’s profits. This represents a 190 percent rise of £349.4 million.

Despite the impact of the pandemic on last year’s records, which changed a £42 million pre-tax profit into a £46 million pre-tax deficit in the span of 12 months, the club generated a profit for the first time since 2008.

When FSG, or New England Sports Ventures as they were known at the time, arrived in 2010, they already owned two teams.

The Boston Red Sox baseball team was taken over by FSG in 2002, and two years later, they won their first World Series in 86 years, followed by another in 2007. Since then, they’ve won two more times, in 2013 and 2018.

The Red Sox were bought for $700 million (£518 million) in 2002, and their value has subsequently risen to $3 billion (£2.6 billion). When you factor in the real estate developments around their Fenway Park Stadium, the overall value of the team plus the real estate is estimated to be around $4.8 billion (£3.5 billion). While the property is tied to the Red Sox, it is really owned by another FSG company, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate.

They faced Roush Fenway Racing in 2007, which was renamed RFK Racing last week after driver Brad Keselowski became a co-owner. RFK is estimated to be worth roughly $150 million.

FSG bought Liverpool for £300 million and converted it into a £3 billion business in 11 years. The football club’s global appeal, as well as the potential to utilize Jurgen Klopp and his team’s performance, has resulted in a rise in the club’s value as a business, making it. “The summary has come to an end.”