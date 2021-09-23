The frontman of Sherlocks is urging people to support local music venues.

Kiaran Crook, frontman of Sherlocks, has urged the audience to support local music venues, calling them “critical” for up-and-coming groups.

The band from South Yorkshire has announced plans to play 15 grassroots venues around the United Kingdom, with all support slots going to local independent musicians.

The dates coincide with the release of their third album, World I Understand, which will be followed by a larger-venue tour.

Crook, who fronts the band with his brother Brandon on drums, emphasized the necessity of those places for the next generation of artists, saying they were threatened by the pandemic.

“They are really vital for any upcoming band,” he remarked. Every band I know, and every large band you hear about, all began (in small venues) at some point.

“Having that platform to expand on is critical. You’re not going to form a band and immediately become famous.”

“We always had that platform – these modest 100 or 150 capacity venues strewn over the UK,” he remarked, referring to their own early experiences.

“I’d say we’ve played 90 percent of them. We’ve had a lot of fun with them. And it’s in Sheffield’s Rocking Chair, a famous small 100-cap venue, that some of our biggest admirers who still follow us around have seen us.

“It’s critical to keep them up and running for the next wave of fans.

“If they close, the next generation of bands will be without a place to play. For that reason alone, it is critical.”

Josh and Andy Davidson, who played guitar and bass, respectively, left the band in March 2020, and were replaced by Alex Proctor and Trent Jackson ahead of recording sessions for the new album at Rockfield Studios in Wales.

“It definitely feels like a different era,” Crook remarked. I get that the line-up is new, but the band as a whole – the energy of the band – feels different.

“It’s most likely related to the time off we’ve taken. I believe everyone is energized and ready to get started.”

The trip is organized in collaboration with Independent Venue Week, which strives to promote and support independent venues. “The summary has come to an end.”