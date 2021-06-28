The Frogmore Cottage repair payback also paid rent for Harry and Meghan.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex received a £2.4 million taxpayer reimbursement for restoring Frogmore Cottage, which included more than 18 months’ rent, according to royal records.

After stepping down as working royals for financial and personal reasons and moving to the United States early in 2020, critics demanded Harry and Meghan to repay the millions spent upgrading the residence.

The large figure was assumed to cover only the updating of the medieval property near Windsor Castle, but the annual report on royal finances appears to show that it also included leasing payments.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid £2.4 million, and we are satisfied that this payment covers all of their present obligations,” a senior royal source stated.

Details of an investigation into allegations of bullying against Meghan were expected to be included in the report, but they were not, according to the source, who added that the cost of the continuing independent investigation by a law firm is being covered privately.

The expense is most certainly being paid by a senior member of the royal family, although it is unknown when or if the privately sponsored report would be released.

Buckingham Palace has released numbers on its ethnic minority workforce for the first time, revealing that 8.5 percent of its employees are classified as ethnic minorities, compared to a target of 10% by 2022.

After Harry and Meghan accused an unknown member of the royal family of making a racist comment about their son, Archie, before he was born, the palace admitted it “must do more” in terms of diversity. The decision to move to greater transparency comes after Harry and Meghan accused an unknown member of the royal family of making a racist comment about their son, Archie, before he was born.

The monarchy cost the taxpayer £87.5 million in 2020/21, according to the Sovereign Grant accounts, up £18.1 million from the previous financial year.

Most major expenditure sectors have decreased as a result of the pandemic, with payroll down £300,00 to £24.1 million and travel down more than £2 million to £3.2 million, but property maintenance has increased by £11.2 million to £49.5 million over the 10-year period.