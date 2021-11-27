The ‘friendly ghost’ that many have seen inside Wirral’s oldest bar.

After 400 years in business, Wirral’s oldest pub is still standing tall and pouring ale.#This is despite being the victim of a fire in the past and, more recently, a global epidemic that forced many local businesses to close their doors.

Merseyside people know the Wheatsheaf Inn in Wirral for its rich history, Victorian décor, and, of course, its wide selection of real ale.

The building, which dates back to 1611, is known for its thatched roof, beautiful ceiling beams, and several fireplaces.

The Wheatsheaf, often known as ‘The Thatch’ by regulars, is tucked away on Raby Mere Road in the peaceful hamlet of Raby Mere. It can sometimes go overlooked by those who are unaware of its existence, with both current management confessing they were unable to locate the pub on their first visit.

The pub, on the other hand, has long been a focal feature of the community, serving as a gathering place for generations of local families who have come and gone over the years.

Manager Steve Guiles, who has worked at the Wheatsheaf Inn for 20 years, told The Washington Newsday that he has seen not only generations of customers but also generations of workers come through the door.

“I’ve watched generations here,” he added, “from watching my grandfather drink here to his son, to his grandson, and it just goes on from there as people are almost born and bred to come here.”

“We also know a family with four girls of all ages who have all worked here at one time or another, which is lovely.

“The first one must’ve worked here about 20 years ago, and then they’ve all come and gone over the previous 15 years, which is good because it implies they’ve seen their sister work here and thought to themselves, ‘I want to go and work there.'”

Throughout its existence, the Wheatsheaf has made a determined effort to maintain its identity and channel the values on which it was founded.

“You have to adapt to,” Steve, a Heswall native, remarked.

