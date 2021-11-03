The Friend Who Bought Kyle Rittenhouse’s Rifle ‘Didn’t Believe the Gunshots Were His.’

According to the Associated Press, a buddy of Kyle Rittenhouse who bought him the rifle reportedly used to shoot three individuals, two of whom were critically wounded, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year didn’t believe Rittenhouse fired the rounds at first.

Dominick Black is accused of buying a gun in the AR-15 style for Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time. Rittenhouse then traveled from Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to protest the killing of Jacob Blake by a white police officer. According to the Associated Press, Rittenhouse headed to the city to “defend property following two nights in which rioters set fires and looted businesses.”

Kyle Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, and Gaige Grosskreutz were all shot by Rittenhouse. Grosskreutz was seriously injured, while Rosenbaum and Huber died as a result of their injuries. The defense claims Rittenhouse fired the shots in self-defense.

Black described a phone chat he had with the defendant shortly after the shootings during his evidence this week in Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

“I didn’t think the gunshots were his until I got a phone call, and I answered it, and he just shouted, ‘I shot somebody, I shot somebody,'” Black recalled.

Rittenhouse was also pale, “freaking out,” and “very afraid,” according to him.

On the stand, Black claimed that the military weapon was his invention, and that if Rittenhouse had one, no one would want to mess with him. He further claimed that before the shootings, the alleged murderer provided medical assistance to injured demonstrators.

Continue reading below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors began outlining the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, at a raucous demonstration against police abuse by showing the jury video of protesters and the sound of gunfire in the roadway.

Rittenhouse can be seen sprinting into the frame with a fire extinguisher in one of the eyewitness videos livestreamed that night by Koerri Washington, a social media personality from Kenosha.

Washington claimed that he followed Rittenhouse after seeing him earlier that evening and thinking he was a “interesting character.”

“To me, he just seemed young,” Washington explained. “It wasn’t a malevolent act. In a precarious circumstance, a young individual. He was wearing gloves and smoking cigarettes, among other things.” Shortly. This is a condensed version of the information.