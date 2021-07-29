The French government explains why they are on the ‘amber plus’ list.

The reason why persons must self-isolate for 10 days after returning from France, even if they are completely vaccinated, has been revealed by the government.

Because of high incidence of a coronavirus variation on an island 6,000 miles from Paris, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab revealed that visitors are being forced to isolate when they return from France.

The decision to put France on the amber plus list, according to Mr Raab, was “based on the predominance of the so-called Beta variant, particularly in the Reunion area of France.”

Spain’s government confirmed that the country’s colors on the travel list would be changed.

Reunion is a French island off the coast of Madagascar in the Indian Ocean.

“It’s not the distance that matters, it’s the ease of movement between different component portions of any given country,” the Cabinet minister said when asked why the travel ban for mainland France remained in place.

“We want to get France on the traffic light system as quickly as possible,” he said.

“This is madness,” remarked a Brittany Ferries spokeswoman. It would be the equivalent of France slamming British tourists because of a Covid outbreak on the Falkland Islands.

“It makes you wonder if persons in positions of authority have access to an atlas or have taken a geography GCSE.”

People vaccinated under the UK program must self-isolate for 10 days when they return to France, which is the only EU country that does this.

Spain was rumored to be considering moving to the amber plus list, and Mr Raab refused to rule it out.

“We’ve done the job we had to do domestically,” Mr Raab told Sky News, “and as we see other nations come up, I believe we are increasingly optimistic that more countries will move either on amber or on green.”

When asked if British tourists can now book vacations in Spain, Mr Raab said: “I can’t rule out the possibility that the JBC (Joint Biosecurity Centre) and the government will make a decision, but they’ll make that decision next week in terms of the traffic light system for all the relevant countries.”