The French ambassador has been called to the Foreign Office over a fishing dispute.

As the debate over post-Brexit fishing rights erupted, France’s ambassador to the UK was summoned to the Foreign Office.

On Friday, Catherine Colonna will be questioned about Paris’s “disappointing and disproportionate” threats of reprisal over what it alleges is a lack of fishing licenses for French vessels in UK seas.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss took the unusual step of summoning an allied nation’s envoy in a show of the UK’s concern about the row, which has already resulted in the detention of one UK trawler in a French port.

If the matter is not handled by Tuesday, French ministers have threatened to restrict British boats from several French ports and increase checks on vessels traveling between France and the UK, as well as endangering the Channel Islands’ electrical supply.

“I have directed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the United Kingdom for talks… to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands,” Ms Truss said.

Ministers from the United Kingdom gathered on Thursday to discuss the response, with the possibility of retaliation if France follows through on its threats.

“I remain disturbed by French proposals on fisheries and beyond,” said Lord Frost, who chaired the meeting, adding that “we anticipate to have more to say” on Friday.

The proposed steps are viewed as “unjustified” by the government, which questions whether they are compatible with the UK-EU trade accord “or wider international law.”

“We regret the hostile tone that the French government has regularly employed on this matter, which makes this situation no simpler to resolve,” a UK government spokesman added.

The scallop schooner Cornelis Gert Jan got caught up in the diplomatic storm and was told to turn to the port of Le Havre on Wednesday after French authorities claimed it was fishing without a license in French seas.

Another British boat was fined for obstruction after refusing to allow police to board to conduct checks, according to the French.

Macduff Shellfish, the Cornelis' owner, said the vessel had been fishing legally in French waters and urged the British government to do the same.