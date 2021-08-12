The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is a police fraternal organization The President slams the right and left for the 1/6 riots, saying, “We’re just cops.”

The president of the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), Patrick Yoes, issued a fiery statement on Wednesday, criticizing a Newsmax anchor for his political remarks regarding injured Capitol police officer Mike Fanone.

Yoes wrote, “The fact is that we’re just cops.”

Fanone, who was beaten and injured by insurgents on January 6 and later died of a heart attack, has recently been a target of far-right Newsmax host Greg Kelly, who referred to him as a “drama queen of a cop” and the “spokesman for January 6 hysteria” in a segment this week where he seemed to try to downplay the gravity of Fanone’s ordeal.

“I was sickened and disgusted by Greg Kelly’s recent attacks on cops,” Yoes wrote in his statement, lamenting that Kelly distorted the officer’s experience by “suggest[ing]that Officer Fanone responded to a full-blown attack on the U.S. Capitol and Members of Congress and then allowed himself to be viciously beaten and repeatedly tasered by a violent mob, in order to trigger a heart attack.”

Yoes disagreed with Kelly’s further claims, made via Twitter, that rioters may have mistook him for an Antifa member since he was dressed in riot gear, and that this may have justified their violent attacks on him.

Meanwhile, the right accuses us of being Antifa or traitors to our country since our officers refused to stand aside and enable the occupation of the US Capitol, leaving Members of Congress and their staff at the mercy of a violent mob, according to Yoes. “At the end of the day, we’re simply cops.”

Yoes, on the other hand, had harsh words for “the political left,” emphasizing the group’s support for former President Donald Trump. The endorsement was used by the left to imply “that we are now willing to ignore the violence, the injuries to our officers—including the deaths of four officers connected to the events of January 6th—and the widespread, despicable criminal activity to advance a right-wing political agenda,” he said.

“Despite this unjust and false criticism, our soldiers wear their uniform every day in every community across our country because of their steadfast devotion to serve the public—service they conduct out of a feeling of duty and loyalty, not political affiliation,” he says. This is a condensed version of the information.