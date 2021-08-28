The frantic father was left feeling “broken” when his son was born “drowning in his own blood.”

A father whose baby was born with a major cardiac defect described feeling “broken” at times because of his son’s condition.

Freddie Bradley, John Bradley’s son, was just six weeks old when he needed life-saving surgery.

John, who works as a match commentator for LFC TV, told about his and Stacey’s agony, which began shortly after Freddie was born.

“When my little lad was born, they didn’t know what was wrong with him,” John, whose family resides in Flintshire, told The Washington Newsday.

“He was treated for a variety of possible ailments for the first five or six weeks, but he wasn’t gaining weight and was gradually losing weight.

“He was becoming increasingly ill. They eventually discovered that he had a heart condition, and we were transferred to Alder Hey.”

The wall that separates one of his heart chambers was missing when Freddie was born.

“Basically, he was drowning in his own blood; it was getting into his lungs, and he was in a severe condition,” John explained.

Freddie had an operation to place a band on his pulmonary artery when he was just six weeks old, in the hopes of gaining the strength he would need for future procedures.

“They got him through the first few months, and the work they’ve done since then has been incredible,” John added.

“The brilliance of his surgeons who operated on him there. You’re operating on a strawberry-sized object – going inside that is incredible.”

Freddie has had two more major surgery in the years since his birth. The most recent occurred in June, when he underwent significant surgery to implant a metal clip in his heart.

“I guess you worry the worst,” John said of the stress he and his wife have been under since Freddie’s diagnosis. You’re thrust into a situation that no one wants to be in, and that no parent expects to be in.

“When you don’t have command of the situation.”

