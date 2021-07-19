The frantic 48-hour race to make a hospital ready for Wuhan evacuees has been described as “unsettling.”

The medic in charge of individuals brought to Wirral from Wuhan at the onset of the pandemic has praised the “amazing” quickness with which people joined together in a moment of great uncertainty.

Families were evacuated and quarantined at a makeshift facility in a residential block at Arrowe Park hospital that had been prepared for their arrival in less than 48 hours during the repatriations from Wuhan in February 2020, bringing the realities of the coronavirus pandemic right into the heart of Wirral.

It was the first of three sets of repatriations from China, which was under extreme lockdown at the time because the UK had no known cases of coronavirus.

It was unknown at the time, but coronavirus would spread quickly throughout the population in the UK and internationally, sowing the seeds for a devastating global epidemic that is still being felt over 18 months later, with cases continuing to climb even after restrictions were lifted.

Reflecting on the Wuhan repatriations is a poignant experience for Arrowe Park Hospital medical director, deputy CEO, and respiratory infections consultant Dr Nikki Stevenson, especially given the struggles her staff and the wider public have faced in the year and a half since, but one for which she is immensely proud of the way people came together at such a “unsettling” time.

“Looking back, it’s tough to imagine how little we knew,” Nikki told The Washington Newsday.

“They felt it was a high-consequence contagious condition when we got the call at the end of January asking if we could help accommodate these returning visitors from China.

“However, we had roughly 48 hours to get everything ready because we didn’t sure how dangerously ill individuals would become or how much protection we’d need.

“It was really hectic and scary as to what would be required.

“Getting people out was one of the most important things we had to focus on.”

