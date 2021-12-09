The Fox News Tree Fire is a “Attack on Christianity,” according to Tucker Carlson.

The fire attack on the Christmas tree outside Fox News’ New York offices, according to Tucker Carlson, should be treated as a religious hate crime.

Carlson stated the event and others like it are a “assault on Christianity” on his Fox News show after the “All American Christmas Tree” on the corner of West 48 Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan was set alight.

Craig Tamanaha, a 49-year-old homeless man, was arrested in connection with the fire, although police do not believe the conduct was politically motivated.

Criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, arson, criminal nuisance-endangering others, criminal trespass, criminal tampering, and disorderly behavior have all been filed against Tamanaha.

“This isn’t just a case of people lighting balsam firs on fire. A Christmas tree serves as a metaphor. It’s an emblem of a certain culture, a symbol of a much-loved, hundreds-of-year-old custom “Carlson explained.

“Above all, it’s a symbol of a faith, the world’s largest religion in this case. It is an attack on Christianity to set fire to Christmas trees.

“Destroying someone’s religious emblem would be considered a hate crime under present laws. That’s a category that the Biden Justice Department adores and meticulously records.

“The Department of Justice can tell you how many Korans were burned in the United States last year, but they don’t keep count of Christmas trees. What is the reason for this? They couldn’t give a damn because they couldn’t care less.” Carlson also chastised the media for downplaying other instances of Christmas trees being set ablaze. After the tree at 55th and King Drive in Chicago was vandalized for the third year in a row, CBS aired the headline “Search On For Grinch Who Burned Down Christmas Tree In Washington Park.”

“It’s a Grinch, of course. I’m not a pyromaniac. Not a deadly anti-Christian sociopath, to be sure “Carlson explained. “No, it’s a Grinch, a wacky dwarfishly adorable cartoon character that no one can take seriously.” A More Serious Issue The Fox News anchor went on to say that the torching of the All American Christmas Tree is part of a larger problem in which wanted suspects are “let loose by left wing ideologues to frighten everyone else.” Tamanaha was issued appearance tickets earlier this year, but did not show up, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. This is a condensed version of the information.