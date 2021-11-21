The Fox News host mentions Buttigieg’s height while dismissing his presidential ambitions.

Jesse Watters, a Fox News anchor, used Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg’s height to denigrate his presidential ambitions.

Watters said on his Watters’ World show on Saturday that some Democrats are looking elsewhere for their prospective 2024 contender due to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ dwindling support ratings. He expected a “civil war” among Democrats in the run-up to the election.

Watters offered numerous reasons why he believes Buttigieg would not be a strong candidate, including his height, while addressing Buttigieg as a potential candidacy. Buttigieg took parental leave when he and his husband Chasten adopted a child in August, according to Watters. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the United States experienced growing inflation and supply chain difficulties, prompting some conservatives to blame the transportation secretary for taking the leave.

“Donors are hoping to leapfrog Kamala and throw their support behind Mayor Pete, who, as you mentioned, took a vacation, paternity leave, or whatever you want to call it, in the middle of a crisis. Mayor Pete is likewise around 5′ 4″ tall, and I don’t think Black Democrats will vote for him for President.” During the 2020 presidential primary, he again hammered Buttgieg on his low polling ratings among Black voters.

Buttigieg’s 2020 presidential campaign claims that he is 5’9″ tall “According to a story published by the Daily Dot,

Meanwhile, during an appearance on NBC News’ Meet the Press on Sunday, Buttigieg downplayed allegations of a competition between him and Harris.

He told host Chuck Todd, “She and I are part of a team that is disciplined and doesn’t focus on what’s consuming the commentators—we’re too busy with a task to accomplish.” “As a leader in this government, she is laser-focused on getting the job done, as am I, the president, and everyone else in the Cabinet and across the administration.” Despite the fact that the next presidential election is nearly three years away, speculation about who will run on both the Democratic and Republican sides has already begun. Some predicted that Biden would not run again owing to his age, however Biden has stated that he intends to run in 2024.

According to polls, Democratic voters are split on whether or not Biden should be re-elected. This is a condensed version of the information.