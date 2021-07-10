The fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus has arrived in Liverpool, prompting a doctor to offer a dire warning on July 19.

Doctors in the city say the timing could not be worse as ‘freedom day’ approaches on July 19, when most, if not all, lockdown restrictions are scheduled to be lifted.

Infections have been on the rise in the northwest over the previous two weeks. Positive cases in Liverpool have now surpassed 500 per 100,000 of the population.

The good news was that, despite the rising number of positive cases in the UK due to the Delta strain, hospital admissions were still low when compared to previous waves of the virus.

Covid-19 infection rates are three times lower in people who have been twice immunized.

However, several doctors working in Liverpool’s hospitals’ Intensive Care Units (ICU) claim they’ve noticed worrying signals that wards are starting to feel a strain that isn’t generally associated with the summer months.

“So today’s ICU outreach shift felt like a true, old school, peaking #COVID shift,” one consultant working in Liverpool hospitals tweeted on Monday. Many patients have been referred, and ICU beds are gradually filling up. It’s quite depressing to witness #Liverpool in its fourth wave. If you haven’t had the opportunity to obtain a #vaccine yet, please do so.”

Dr. Richard Wenstone, a consultant intensivist at the Royal Liverpool Hospital’s ICU, expressed his concerns on Twitter this weekend, writing: “Saw numerous new Covid admissions to ICU this week.” Patients with Covid occupy a large number of ICU beds. This is our fourth ‘wave’ in Liverpool, and community engagement is at an all-time high.”

When it comes to Covid in the city, Dr. Wenstone and many of his colleagues believe the term “fourth wave” describes the reality, based on the increasing number of positive cases in the city.

Dr. Wenstone explained: “This has happened three times in the northwest. People in some parts of the country are talking about the third wave commencing, but this is the fourth wave for us.

"I'm not sure if the term "fourth wave" has been formally coined, but if you look at the national data for hospital admissions and look at the north west, you'll see the original.