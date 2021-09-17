The Fourth Stimulus Check Petition has nearly 3 million signatures and calls for an extension of the child tax credit.

A petition urging Congress to issue monthly recurring checks is nearly three million signatures strong.

As of Thursday night, Stephanie Bonin’s Change.org petition had received 2,885,625 signatures, placing it fewer than 115,000 signatures away from reaching its target of 3 million and becoming one of the most popular petitions on the internet.

Bonin urged U.S. lawmakers to pass legislation that sends out monthly stimulus payments worth $2,000 to adults and $1,000 to children throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to help struggling Americans pay for basic necessities in the petition, which was named one of the top ten petitions that changed 2020.

“I’m urging Congress to provide immediate assistance to families by providing a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for children, as well as sustaining regular checks throughout the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, self-employed workers, and workers with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or feed their families,” the petition stated.

“For our staff and other Americans who are eligible for unemployment benefits, even the maximum payouts will not be enough to save most people from falling into poverty. However, providing Americans with monthly assistance until they are able to re-establish themselves can save our communities from financial ruin.”

Despite rising calls for another round of stimulus checks, Congress has yet to announce plans to issue a fourth wave of aid.

Bonin also issued an update on Wednesday, inviting Americans to join a new petition on the Economic Security Project Action, requesting President Joe Biden and lawmakers to extend and make permanent the enhanced Child Tax Credit beyond December.

Gregory Acs, vice president for income and benefits policy at the Urban Institute, and Kevin Werner, a research analyst at the Washington, D.C.-based income and benefits policy center, found that extending the new child tax credit checks beyond December could effectively reduce child poverty to 8.4% from 14.2%.

Millions of eligible American families have received child tax credit cheques worth up to $3,600 since July, thanks to the Biden administration. It’s unclear whether Democratic lawmakers intend to keep the program going.