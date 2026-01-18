The Four-Million Shilling Reward: Parents Gift Son a Toyota C-HR for Scoring “A” in KCSE

A family in Eldoret has sparked a viral debate after presenting their son with a Toyota C-HR, valued at KES 4 million, as a reward for his exceptional performance in the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams. The generous gift, which was captured in a video and widely shared across social media, shows the teenager overcome with emotion as his parents surprise him with the brand new hybrid SUV.

A Gesture of Love or Excess?

In the video shared by digital creator Becky, Kimeu, the high school graduate who achieved a perfect A grade in his exams, is seen with his family as they reveal the luxurious vehicle adorned with ribbons and balloons. The car, which exceeds the price tag of KES 4 million, was presented as a tangible acknowledgment of Kimeu’s hard work, with his parents framing the gesture as a “motivation” to continue excelling.

However, the extravagant reward has ignited fierce debate online, raising questions about modern parenting and the growing trend of lavish gifts for academic achievements. Supporters argue that the car is a well-deserved recognition of Kimeu’s success, while critics assert that it sets an unrealistic standard, especially when compared to more modest rewards given to other students. “Most kids got a chicken dinner; this kid got a car he can’t even drive yet,” one commenter humorously noted on social media.

For Kimeu, the car is more than just a symbol of success; it adds another layer of pressure as he prepares to pursue a degree in Medicine. While the car has been hailed as a motivational tool, it also raises the stakes for his future, as he now faces expectations to maintain the high academic standards set by his parents.

The Rise of “Exam Gifts” Among Kenya’s Upper Middle Class

This incident highlights a growing trend among Kenya’s upper-middle-class families, where extravagant “exam gifts” have become increasingly common. From high-end gadgets like iPhones to international trips, the bar for celebrating academic achievement is being set higher, often reflecting the financial status of the family. Such lavish rewards, however, have sparked a wider conversation about the potential pressures they place on students to achieve at all costs.

Whether seen as a loving act of celebration or an indulgence bordering on excess, the story of Kimeu and his parents has captured national attention. As he prepares for the next chapter of his life, the car serves as both a symbol of pride and a reminder of the high expectations that come with it. While his parents say they wanted to motivate him to continue succeeding, many are left wondering if such rewards might be doing more to highlight inequality than to encourage hard work.