The four essential figures in charge of Liverpool’s tremendous change.

The government stated almost six months ago that commissioners would be sent to Liverpool to supervise a major revamp of some of the city’s ministries.

Following the Caller Report, which revealed a slew of serious failings at the local authority, then-Secretary of State for Local Government Robert Jenrick announced the unusual measure of sending independent experts to Liverpool.

It was a first for a city council of Liverpool’s size, with the authority delivering essential services to hundreds of thousands of people.

The commissioners began working at the council in June, and their first progress report to the government is due soon.

The council continues to make day-to-day decisions, but significant choices in areas selected for reform must be approved by the commissioners, who have the authority to intervene if they believe it is necessary.

Mayor Joanne Anderson stated after their appointment that the council will “work closely” with them to implement improvements.

“We are determined to make the modifications necessary to provide the best possible value for our residents,” she said.

“The commissioners will be here to support and advise us on our improvement journey, and we are ready to collaborate with them and benefit from their extensive experience and expertise.”

Tony Reeves, the council’s chief executive, who was lauded in the Caller Report for his efforts to bring about change, has made similar arguments in public interviews, emphasizing his desire for the council to benefit as much as possible from the commissioners’ knowledge.

Along with cabinet members and senior council officers, each commissioner will manage one or more of the seven specific sectors that have been prioritized for change.

The four bring a wide range of experience to their roles, including decades in local government, law enforcement, and the private sector.

What are the commissioners’ functions in Liverpool, and who are they?

Mike Cunningham was the chief executive of the College of Policing from 2018 until last year, having been appointed by Mr Jenrick to manage the commissioners.

That brought an end to a policing career that spanned more than three decades. “The summary has come to an end.”