The four-day bank holiday to commemorate the Queen’s Jubilee has been confirmed.

More information regarding the four-day bank holiday weekend that will commemorate the Queen’s platinum jubilee next summer has been released.

In 2022, the May bank holiday weekend will be shifted to Thursday, June 2, with a fourth bank holiday on Friday, June 3 to commemorate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Throughout the year, activity will ramp up in anticipation of the four-day weekend, which will offer a jam-packed schedule of activities.

According to one organizer, more than 6,500 performers will contribute to making the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee pageant the “biggest ever put on.”

The event on the penultimate day of the jubilee celebrations, according to V&A chairman Nicholas Coleridge, who is also co-chairing the pageant, will surpass those held in 1897 for Queen Victoria.

According to the BBC, the Queen’s jubilee weekend might reach a global audience of one billion people.

As the pageant puts to a close four days of celebrations from June 2 to 5, next year, central London will come alive with color, street drama, and dance in honor of the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

The Trooping of the Colour, a “grand lunch” headed by the Lord Mayor of London, “the Queen lighting bonfires,” and a BBC performance are among the events planned for the extended weekend, according to Mr Coleridge.

Mr Coleridge spoke at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester about the pageant, which has a budget of between £10 million and £15 million.

He stated, ” “It will be the largest show ever put on, possibly even larger than the one put on for Queen Victoria.

“That was a big one, but this one is even bigger. A total of 6,500 people are expected to attend.” Following the Covid outbreak, Mr Coleridge thinks the spectacle will “attempt to cheer up the country.”

“At the same time, and perhaps more crucially, we’re going to make sure that while the Jubilee is headquartered in London, because it’ll be a procession that travels around the parks, through Westminster, under Admiralty Arch, and down the.

